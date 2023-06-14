Vietnam Futsal head coach Giustozzi Diego Raul was pleased with their experience of their tour in South America even though the team did not win a single match in five matches played.

The Vietnam Futsal national side drew once and lost twice to Paraguay before conceding twice more to Argentina.

“I want to see the problems of the players to help them improve,” said Raul.

“I told the players that I want to see how the atmosphere is in the team when they play against the top teams in the world.

“The players play, enjoy and were not afraid to make mistakes.”

For the record, Paraguay are currently ranked 10th in the world while Argentina are fourth and Vietnam 39th.

In their last match against Argentina, the Vietnam side conceded a 3-0 defeat off goals from Pablo Vidal, Claudino and Nicolas Rosa.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...