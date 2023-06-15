This year’s 18th POWERMAN Malaysia Duathlon 2023, scheduled in Putrajaya this weekend, will see the biggest number of participants which include elite and amateur as well as junior athletes, thus maintaining its status as the world’s largest duathlon event.

The two-day event will see a record 4,000 participants from over 30 countries including Singapore, Thailand, Japan, France, Kenya, Hong Kong, the UK and the Philippines converging for the big action in the country’s iconic administrative capital on 17th and 18th June. A newly-designed 80km course in Putrajaya awaits participants who will have to be in their best shape to battle against the gruelling course under the scorching tropical heat.

Organised by Fresh Events Asia, this year’s POWERMAN Malaysia Duathlon will see 3,500 adults and 500 juniors tackling the newly-designed course in the run-bike-run format race which starts from Dataran Putrajaya and ends in front of Perbadanan Putrajaya.

Apart from the customary Elite Men’s race, the introduction of the Elite Female category this year is sure to add spice to the most anticipated event which offers a total prize purse of USD 5,000.

According to Jeffrey Ross, General Manager of Fresh Events Asia Sdn Bhd., the response to this year’s POWERMANN Malaysia Duathlon 2023 was overwhelming both in terms of numbers as well as the demographic of participants.

Ross said, POWERMAN Malaysia Duathlon 2023 has drawn diverse participation from a wider variety of ages, nationalities and backgrounds.

POWERMAN Malaysia Duathlon 2023 is aimed at creating an inclusive atmosphere, bridging

the gap between professional athletes and ordinary people who have a passion for fitness and endurance sports. By participating or just as spectators, attendees have access to many engaging activities, including health and wellness exhibitions, interactive workshops, and opportunities to engage with industry experts and renowned athletes.

POWERMAN has a long-standing history in Malaysia and is considered the principal event for duathlon in Asia, consistently promoting and putting Malaysia on the world’s map as one of the most highly anticipated sporting events for both local and international duathlon fans around the world.

In conjunction with the event, a three-day industry Expo is scheduled to take place at the concourse level of Auditorium Cempaka Sari, which features a diverse range of 35 local and international industry partners showcasing their products which include the latest line of sporting products, such as Asics shoes, N8 sports nutrition, Hammer Endurance Fuels, Purpose Performance Wear and Shimano bikes.

For more details, visit www.powerman.my

