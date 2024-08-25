Hector Bidoglio, the head coach of Johor Darul Ta’zim, said that he was just focused on winning and not the number of goals scored against Selangor in the FA Cup Final last night.In the match played at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, the Southern Tigers pummelled Selangor 6-1 for their third FA Cup crown in a row.”I was only thinking about winning the game regardless of the number of goals. I believe in the team 100 % – in the players, and the captain,” said Bidoglio.JDT took a two-goal lead at the break with goals from Juan Muniz in the 25th minute and Arif Aiman ​​Hanapi (41st minute).Selangor fought back with their only goal of the game through Alvin Fortes in the 59th minute.Bergson da Silva then added the third goal in the 62nd minute as Muniz completed his hat-trick (67th and 89th) and then another from Heberty (76th) made sure of the FA Cup crown this year. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...