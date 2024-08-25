The Brunei Super League 2024/25 kicks off on 30 August 2024 with last season’s runners-up Indera SC up against Majlis Sukan Polis Diraja Brunei (MSPPDB) at the Kompleks Sukan Tutong.Defending champions Kasuka FC will only take to the field two days later on 1 September 2024 where they will face Lun Bawang FC (LBFC) at the same venue in Tutong.A total of 14 teams will do battle this season which is set to end on 25 May 2025.Among the notable participants are DPMM FC and four-time champions MS ABDB (Majlis Sukan Angkatan Brersenjata Diraja Brunei). #AFF#FABD

