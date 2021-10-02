The Indonesia-Chinese Taipei clash in the qualifying playoffs for the 2023 Asian Cup on 7 and 11 October 2021 will be held in Buriram, Thailand.

“The AFC chose a neutral venue in Thailand because Indonesia and Taiwan are still implementing quarantine requirements for arrivals from abroad,” said FA of Indonesia (PSSI) General Secretary Yunus Nusi.

In the meantime, the Indonesian national team has already started centralized training, with head coach Shin Tae-yong calling up a total of 30 players.

“I want to point out and emphasise that if a player is called up (to the Indonesian national team), he must sacrifice himself for the country. So, if you do not have that desire and that attitude, it is best that you do not come for national training,” added Tae-yong.

INDONESIAN NATIONAL TEAM

Asnawi Mangkualam, Ansan Grenners Dedik Setiawan, Arema FC Johan Farizi, Arema FC Kushedya Yudo, Arema FC Kadek Agung, Bali United Nadeo Argawinata, Bali United Miftah Anwar, Barito Putera Muhammad Firly, Barito Putera Muhammad Riyandi, Barito Putera Adam Alis, Bhayangkara FC Evan Dimas, Bhayangkara FC Yabes Roni Malaifani, Bali United Witan Sulaeman, Lechia Gdansk Egy Maulana, FK Senica Syahrian Abimanyu, Johor Darul Takzim Fachruddin Aryanto, Madura United Ryuji Utomo, Penang FC Ernando Ari, Persebaya Rachmat Irianto, Persebaya Ricky Kambuaya, Persebaya Victor Igbonefo, Persib Taufik Hidayat, Persija Ahmad Agung, Persik Vava Mario, Persik Gunansar Mandowen, Persipura Ramai Rumakiek, Persipura Hanis Saghara, Tira Persikabo Pratama Arhan, PSIS Irfan Samaling, PS Sleman Saddil Ramdani, Sabah FC

