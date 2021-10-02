The Indonesia-Chinese Taipei clash in the qualifying playoffs for the 2023 Asian Cup on 7 and 11 October 2021 will be held in Buriram, Thailand.

“The AFC chose a neutral venue in Thailand because Indonesia and Taiwan are still implementing quarantine requirements for arrivals from abroad,” said FA of Indonesia (PSSI) General Secretary Yunus Nusi.

In the meantime, the Indonesian national team has already started centralized training, with head coach Shin Tae-yong calling up a total of 30 players.

“I want to point out and emphasise that if a player is called up (to the Indonesian national team), he must sacrifice himself for the country. So, if you do not have that desire and that attitude, it is best that you do not come for national training,” added Tae-yong.

 

INDONESIAN NATIONAL TEAM

  1. Asnawi Mangkualam, Ansan Grenners
  2. Dedik Setiawan, Arema FC
  3. Johan Farizi, Arema FC
  4. Kushedya Yudo, Arema FC
  5. Kadek Agung, Bali United
  6. Nadeo Argawinata, Bali United
  7. Miftah Anwar, Barito Putera
  8. Muhammad Firly, Barito Putera
  9. Muhammad Riyandi, Barito Putera
  10. Adam Alis, Bhayangkara FC
  11. Evan Dimas, Bhayangkara FC
  12. Yabes Roni Malaifani, Bali United
  13. Witan Sulaeman, Lechia Gdansk
  14. Egy Maulana, FK Senica
  15. Syahrian Abimanyu, Johor Darul Takzim
  16. Fachruddin Aryanto, Madura United
  17. Ryuji Utomo, Penang FC
  18. Ernando Ari, Persebaya
  19. Rachmat Irianto, Persebaya
  20. Ricky Kambuaya, Persebaya
  21. Victor Igbonefo, Persib
  22. Taufik Hidayat, Persija
  23. Ahmad Agung, Persik
  24. Vava Mario, Persik
  25. Gunansar Mandowen, Persipura
  26. Ramai Rumakiek, Persipura
  27. Hanis Saghara, Tira Persikabo
  28. Pratama Arhan, PSIS
  29. Irfan Samaling, PS Sleman
  30. Saddil Ramdani, Sabah FC

