The Indonesia Under-19 Girls’ team made the semifinals of the ASEAN U19 Girls’ Championship 2025 after trouncing Malaysia 4-0 in their final game of Group B at the HFF Stadium earlier this evening.

The score was 2-0 at the half with goals from Nasywa Salsabila Fatah in the ninth minute and then another from Sydney Sari Hopper in the 29th minute.

The Indonesian girls then added two more goals after the break through Jezlyn Kayla Azkha (77th minute) and Allya Putri Afianti (80th) for their first win in the competition.

The three points alongside the one point from their drawn game against Cambodia earlier was enough for Indonesia to go through where they will take on Group A winners Vietnam.

Homesters Vietnam completed their fixtures on perfect with an 8-0 thrashing of Laos at the Thong Nhat Stadium.

Hoang Van Luu was on a hattrick (28t, 35th and 77th) to be followed by a brace from Thi Trang Le (5th and 9th minute).

The rest of the goals for Vietnam were scored by Thu Trang Nguyen (14th), Vinh Thuc Nghi Nguyen (17th) and Thi Hoai Trinh Truong (49th).

In the meantime, Myanmar emerged as the runners-up from Group A after beating Timor Leste 7-0 today at the District 8 Stadium.

The score at the break was 5-0 with goals from Su Su Khin (sixth minute), Moe Pwint Phyu (21st), Daisy Aung (23rd), Pin Myint Yan (41st) and Sandar Win (45th).

The other two goals for Myanmar were scored by Hnin Sandar Win (68th) and Ya Min Phyu (80th).

With the win, Myanmar will play Group B winners Thailand in the semifinals.

Thailand completed their fixtures with a 4-0 win over Cambodia at the Dat Duc Stadium.

Rinyaphat Moondon was on a double with goals in the 53rd and 86th minute, after an earlier strike from Parichat Thongrong (45th+4).

The other goal for Thailand was scored by Pinyaphat Klinklai in the 68th minute.

ASEAN U16 GIRLS’ CHAMPIONSHIP 2025

FIXTURES

16 JUNE 2025 – THONG NHAT STADIUM

1830: VIETNAM vs INDONESIA

1500: THAILAND vs MYANMAR

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM #MFF

