Teoh Sue Mei and Wan Zi Qing made the cut to the semifinals of the Girls’ Under-16 Doubles AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) Finals 2025 after making a clean sweep of their entire Group A matches at the Kelantan Badminton Association Hall in Kota Bahru.

The pair of 15-year-olds from Kuala Lumpur took just 18 minutes this morning to complete their Group A fixtures, winning 21-5, 21-6 over Kedah’s Chor Yoon Qian-Teoh Min Yi.

On the first day of competition on Monday, third-seeded Sue Mei-Zi Qing were fully tested by Sarawak’s Wafa Shahmina Rahman-Wendy Feebie Ricky before winning 21-19, 17-21, 21-17 in the hour-long duel.

They had an easier second game a day later when they notched a straight set 21-7, 21-17 victory over S. Hasyni Devi-N. Navina from Johor and then another straightforward 21-14, 21-13 triumph over Perak’s Balqis Safia Zahra Mohd Zain-Low Hui Yein.

In the penultimate game of Group A yesterday, Sue Mei-Zi Qing once again showed their prowess to power past Selangor’s Annabelle Chan Zhi Xuan-Chanice Tan Ying Xuan, 21-13, 21-13 in just over half an hour.

In the semifinals of the Girls’ U16 Doubles, Sue Mei-Zi Qing will face top seed R. Loshini-Leong Hwee Ling from Putrajaya, who were the runners-up in Group B.

In the meantime and as expected, Auni Fatihin Azuan-Low Zi Yu from Johor won Group B in style as they scored five wins from five matches played.

They wrapped up their fifth victory this morning with a straight set victory over Chua Jing Xuan-Lim Ke Xuan from Sabah 21-19, 21-16.

Earlier, Auni Fatihin-Zi Yu began their campaign in Group B with a straight set win over another Johor duo Chen Siew Siew-Nur Syasya Safrina Khairul Anuar 21-10, 21-11 on Monday.

In their second game on Tuesday, Auni Fatihin Azuan-Zi Yu beat Terengganu’s Dayana Farisha Rizuan Sahari-Nur Darwisya Shafiyyah Mohd Nor 21-10, 21-7.

It was another straight set victory in their third game on Wednesday with Auni Fatihin-Zi Yu overcoming R. Loshini-Hwee Ling Leong from Putrajaya 21-15, 21-14 in just over half an hour.

And yesterday, it took Auni Fatihin-Zi Yu just 24 minutes to dispose of Selangor’s Lim Yew Ern-Kiera Wong Yin Xuen 21-8, 21-14.

In the semifinals, it will be an all-Johor affair with Auni Fatihin-Zi Yu set to take on S. Hasyni Devi-N. Navina, the runners-up from Group A.

Like this: Like Loading...