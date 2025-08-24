The Indonesia Under-16 Girls’ team has won Group A of the ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025 after beating Malaysia 3-1 in their final game of the group tonight at the Manahan Stadium.

It took the host just five minutes to nail the opener through Nasywa Fatah, as Jazlyn Firyal then converted a penalty ten minutes later.

Laila Syamila narrowed the gap with Malaysia’s first goal in the 81st minute before Indonesia made sure of the win and the full three points through Vivi Fernanda a minute later.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM #TimnasIndonesia

