Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger hit back from a set down in Sunday’s final to defeat the top seeds and win the Premier Padel P2 event in Brussels as Bea González and Paula Josemaría Martín kept their women’s winning streak going. Here is all you need to know:



– Lebrón went into the final against Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia looking to win his first title since the Cancún P2 last season, however it looked like the wait would continue after they lost the first set 6-2. The fourth seeds regrouped quickly, though, to level at 6-3 in the second, then held their composure to win the deciding set 6-3 for their first title as a pair.



– Lebrón, 31, said: “Honestly, we played a great match from start to finish. Even when it was 6-2, I was telling the team that we were playing well, that we had to believe in ourselves. It was a great match for all four of us. I want to congratulate my partner because I can really see him maturing a lot. But I always tell him that the most important thing is to stay grounded.”



– The duo did not drop a set in reaching the final in Belgium, two hard-fought victories followed by a gritty 6-4 6-4 semi-final win over second seeds Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto.



– Up the top of the draw, Coello and Tapia were pushed to three sets in the quarter-finals by Jorge Nieto and Jon Sanz before getting back on track with a 7-5 6-2 victory over third seeds Miguel Yanguas and Franco Stupaczuk that made it 20 finals in a row for them.



– Despite beating Lebrón and Augsburger in the Cancún P2 final last month, it was the underdogs who triumphed to leapfrog Yanguas and Stupaczuk to become the virtual number three pair on the tour.



– Augsburger, 21, said: “I’m very happy, I’m going to enjoy it, and I have a great example next to me (Juan). I’ll try to stay humble, as he said, and keep my feet on the ground. Now we look ahead to Asunción and Buenos Aires, which are very special tournaments for me.”



– The women’s event promised to be another high-quality affair with the top two seeds maintaining their excellent streak of form that has seen them battle it out in finals this season.



– Top seeds Gemma Triay Pons and Delfina Brea Senesi only dropped seven games in reaching the last four but were given a scare by fifth seeds Claudia Jensen and Tamara Icardo Alcorisa, only to hit back in the deciding set 6-1 to set up a fourth consecutive final with González and Josemaría.



– Meanwhile, the second seeds also didn’t have it all their own way in the semi-finals as they lost the first set 6-3 against fourth seeds Claudia Fernández Sánchez and Sofia Araújo before shaking off the rust to bounce back superbly 6-3 6-0 to book a final place at the Gare Maritime on Sunday.



– Unlike their previous epic clashes, this one clocked in just under two hours instead of three as the Spanish duo edged the first set 7-5 then raced through the second 6-2 to secure their third title in a row after Miami and Newgiza plus hand Josemaría her 20th Premier Padel title – the most ever.



– González, 24, said: “We don’t live in the same city, so we try to approach these tournaments as a kind of high-level training opportunity. Competing in matches doesn’t feel the same as training, but it’s incredibly valuable.”



– Josemaría, 29, said: “It’s very difficult to play against the number ones. We’ll keep trying to beat them, just like every player ranked below them does. I’ve been in that position myself, so I know what it feels like. We know that to do it, we have to reach an incredibly high level.”



– The players now have a week off before taking on the Asunción P2 event from May 4-10.



– The 2026 season is another exciting chapter for Premier Padel as the unified global tour expands under the governance of the FIP. With 25 tournaments in 17 countries across five continents, watch the world’s best players compete hard with all the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals streamed live on Red Bull TV.