The Indonesia Under-19 team will have their final centralised camp in Croatia – ahead of the AFC U19 Championship in October.

Mochamad Iriawan, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) made the announcement this week following the team’s three-week camp in Jakarta under head coach Shin Tae-yong.

“We have chosen Croatia as the venue for the final camp (to start at the end of August) due to the responsiveness of the FA towards our requirements and also there will be a tournament in Croatia which we have been invited to play in (on 2-8 September),” said Iriawan.

“Furthermore, we have been informed that there will be no quarantine needed upon our arrival into Croatia. And the weather in Croatia is similar to that of Uzbekistan (the venue of the AFC U19 meet), so that is definitely a positive factor.”

The AFC U19 Championship will be held on 14-31 October 2020 and where they have been placed in Group A against hosts Uzbekistan, Cambodia and Iran.

