Repsol Honda and Marquez have decided not to rush his return to action

Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) together with HRC, has consulted with and compared the opinions of a number of specialists in regard to the injury to the humerus of the right arm that he suffered on July 19 at the Spanish Grand Prix. As a result, all parties have decided to modify the planned recovery process.

The objective of both Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team is to return to the MotoGP™ World Championship when Marc’s arm has fully recovered from the serious injury that occurred in Jerez. It is estimated it will take between two to three months before the Spaniard can return to the RC213V. HRC has not set a Grand Prix for the return of the reigning World Champion and will continue to report on the evolution of his recovery.

Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Manager: “There has been a lot of talk about Marc’s recovery and the deadlines but from the first moment, after the second operation, we have said that the only deadline that exists is that he is fully recovered from his injury. We don’t want to rush. When Marc is in a position to come back and compete like he knows he can, then we will think about the next goal.”

