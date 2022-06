Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2022 will restart on 18 June 2022 with matches to be played at GOR Pangsuma in Kalimantan.

The first match of the day will see Pendekar United taking on Cosmo before IPC Pelindo entertain Black Steel FC in the second game.

DB Asia vs Giga FC will be next as the day then wraps up with the tie between Kancil BBK and Sadakata FC.

A further four matches will be played the next day on Sunday.

