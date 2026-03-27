Near perfect weather greeted the WorldSBK paddock on their returns to action this weekend for the Pirelli Portuguese Round. Blue skies and sunshine with temperatures over 20°C offered a stark contrast to the recent test at the Autodromo Internacional Algarve and saw Sam Lowes lead the way for the ELF Marc VDS Racing Team.

Having suffered a fractured left wrist at the season opening round Lowes was able to complete 32 laps throughout the course of the day and topped the times in both sessions.

was able to complete 32 laps throughout the course of the day and topped the times in both sessions.

Championship leader Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was second fastest with a Ducati 1-2-3 closing the day at the top of the time sheets after 90 minutes of action.

(Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was second fastest with a Ducati 1-2-3 closing the day at the top of the time sheets after 90 minutes of action.

The day was blighted by crashes in the afternoon session. Jonathan Rea , returning to WorldSBK action as a replacement rider at Honda HRC, suffered a high speed crash at Turn 11 while his teammate, Somkiat Chantra , ended the session in the Turn 15 gravel trap.

, returning to WorldSBK action as a replacement rider at Honda HRC, suffered a high speed crash at Turn 11 while his teammate, , ended the session in the Turn 15 gravel trap.

Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) crashed at Turn 5 along with Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Alvaro Bautista (Barni Spark Racing Team) but they all ended inside the top six on the combined times.

(bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) crashed at Turn 5 along with (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and (Barni Spark Racing Team) but they all ended inside the top six on the combined times.

The Portuguese crowd has a home hero to cheer this weekend and Miguel Oliveira (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) started the weekend with the eighth fastest time.

Combined Results after FP2

1. Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) 1’39.941s

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.247s

3. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.410s

4. Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) +0.501s

5. Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.517s

6. Alvaro Bautista (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.535s

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