With their preparation at its maximum, Timor-Leste will be looking for an improved performance at the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026, which will be held in Thailand next month.
The Timorese, now under head coach Efraim Ferdinand Bawole, have been in preparation for the last week with 14 players in Dili.
“Our preparation is now at its maximum,” exclaimed Timor-Leste Futsal national team assistant coach Nelcen Escurial da Silva.
For the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026, Timor-Leste are in Group A against host Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar.
TIMOR-LESTE FUTSAL NATIONAL TEAM
Domingos Dos Santos
Rivaldo Ribeiro
Natazilio Sang
Joao Paul
Joel Fernandes
Evinho Guiterres
Neodinho Guiterres
Aristides Pires
Miguel Fernandes
Antonio da Silva
Bendito Ramos
Ruben Faria
Eufrasio Soares
Leonildo Torres
#AFF
#FFTL