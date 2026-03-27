With their preparation at its maximum, Timor-Leste will be looking for an improved performance at the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026, which will be held in Thailand next month.

The Timorese, now under head coach Efraim Ferdinand Bawole, have been in preparation for the last week with 14 players in Dili.

“Our preparation is now at its maximum,” exclaimed Timor-Leste Futsal national team assistant coach Nelcen Escurial da Silva.

For the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026, Timor-Leste are in Group A against host Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

TIMOR-LESTE FUTSAL NATIONAL TEAM

Domingos Dos Santos

Rivaldo Ribeiro

Natazilio Sang

Joao Paul

Joel Fernandes

Evinho Guiterres

Neodinho Guiterres

Aristides Pires

Miguel Fernandes

Antonio da Silva

Bendito Ramos

Ruben Faria

Eufrasio Soares

Leonildo Torres

#AFF

#FFTL

Like this: Like Loading...