World Rugby has today announced Meiji Co., Ltd as the Official Milk and Yoghurt Supplier of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, set to enhance taste buds and encourage healthier choices across the tournament.

World Rugby has today announced Meiji Co., Ltd as the Official Milk and Yoghurt Supplier of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, set to enhance taste buds and encourage healthier choices across the tournament.

Founded in Japan, Meiji is a leading food manufacturer with a wide range of products that combine nutritional value with great taste to help build stronger bodies and support everyday wellbeing. With fresh ingredients and high-quality manufacturing at its core, Meiji’s milk and yoghurt range is designed to support the wellness of millions and help people of all generations to live life to the fullest.

The collaboration with Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 marks Meiji’s first global rugby partnership, connecting the brand with new sporting audiences while supporting the wellbeing of rugby players, staff and fans across the tournament.

The partnership will amplify Meiji’s visibility across Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 digital platforms, alongside fan-focused activations that will see Meiji engage with new communities across Japan, Australia and around the world.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Managing Director Chris Stanley said: “We are excited to welcome Meiji to our partner family for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Meiji shares our commitment to helping people perform at their best – from the athletes competing across our 24 teams to the millions of fans, staff and volunteers who will be part of this global celebration of rugby and go all out. We look forward to working together with Meiji to support wellbeing and deliver an unforgettable tournament experience.”

Bunjiro Yao, Meiji Co., Ltd. President said “We are very honoured to be part of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 as an official supplier. Meiji has inherited the idea of contributing to people’s health through the provision of food for more than 100 years, serving the country with nutrition as one of the founding spirits.

Rugby, which requires passion and strength, is a sport that symbolizes mental and physical health; we believe that being able to contribute to the further development of rugby is important in the realisation of our philosophy. The players will give their all in this tournament and Meiji is excited to support everyone involved in the event.”

With a record number of tickets sold during the Presale, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 is already capturing global imagination and shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions yet, featuring more teams and more matches than ever before in an expanded, truly thrilling format.

Like this: Like Loading...