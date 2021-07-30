Iran powered past hosts Thailand 5-1 in the final to lift the 2021 Continental Futsal Championship crown at the Show DC Hall 1, Show DC Shopping Centre in Bangkok.

The world No.6 showed quality to score three goals in the first half before finding the back of the net twice more after the break for the win.

An early strike from Alireza Rafieipour in the second minute of play set the tone and pace of the game as Behzad Azimi Yancheshmeh then added two more (13th and 19th minute) for Iran to take a comfortable 3-0 lead at the half.

Two minutes after the restart and Thailand fell further behind when Alireza struck home for his second as Farhad Tavakoli Roozbahani then put the match beyond reach for Iran’s fifth in the 34th minute.

Thailand finally got the goal they were looking for three minutes to the end through Nattavut Madyalan.

In the meantime, Uzbekistan beat Egypt 4-0 to take third place.

2021 CONTINENTAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

RESULTS and FIXTURES

25 July 2021

Egypt 1-0 Tajikistan

Iran 5-0 Lithuania

Uzbekistan 6-3 Kosovo

Thailand 6-4 Mozambique

26 July 2021

Lithuania 4-2 Egypt

Tajikistan 0-7 Iran

Mozambique 0-10 Uzbekistan

Kosovo 6-6 Thailand

27 July 2021

Tajikistan 9-2 Lithuania

Iran 2-2 Egypt

Kosovo 1-2 Mozambique

Thailand 4-3 Uzbekistan

29 July 2021

CLASSIFICATION MATCH (7th and 8th PLACING): Kosovo 2-3 Lithuania

SEMIFINALS

Iran 7-5 Uzbekistan

Thailand 3-2 Egypt

30 July 2021

1130hrs – CLASSIFICATION MATCH (5th and 6th PLACING) – Mozambique 2-3 Tajikistan

1330hrs – 3rd & 4th PLACING – Uzbekistan 4-0 Egypt

1630hrs – FINAL – Iran 5-1 Thailand

