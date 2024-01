Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii has announced the 26 players who will carry the challenge at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 which kicks on 12 January 2024 in Qatar.

Following their final warm-up game against Japan on New Year’s Day, the 56-year-old tactician has decided on the squad of players with the obvious absence of veteran striker Teerasil Dangda.

Thailand are in Group F of the championship where they will open their campaign against Kyrgyzstan on 16 January 2024 before taking on Oman five days later.

They will then wrap up their campaign in the group against Saudi Arabia on 25 January 2024.

THAILAND NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Patiwat Khammai (True Bangkok United) Siwarak Thesungnoen (Buriram United) Saranon Anuin (Singha Chiang Rai United)

DEFENDERS

Theerathon Bunmathan (Buriram United) Pansa Hemwiboon (Buriram United) Nicholas Mikkelson (Obi Odense) Suphanan Burirat (Port Authority FC) Elias Doloh (Bali United) Suphan Thongsong (True Bangkok United) Chakphan Praisuwan (BG Pathum United) Santiphap Channhom (BG Pathum United)

MIDFIELDERS

Supachok Sarachat (Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo) Ekanit Panya (Urawa Reds) Bodin Phala (Port Authority FC) Pathompon Charoenrattanapirom (Port Authority FC) Worachit Kanitsribamphen (Port Authority FC) Sarach Yooyen (BG Pathum United) Kritsada Kaman (BG Pathum United) Peeradon Chamrasamee (Buriram United) Charoensak Wongkorn (Muangthong United) Weerathep Pomphan (Muangthong United) Rungrat Phumchantuek (True Bangkok United) Channarong Promsrikaew (Chonburi FC)

STRIKERS

Supachai Jaided (Buriram United) Suphanat Mueanta (OH Leuven) Teerasak Peiphimai (Port Authority FC)

THAILAND’S GROUP F FIXTURES

16 January 2024 – vs Kyrgyzstan (2130hrs Thai time at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium)

21 January 2024 – vs Oman (2130hrs Thai time at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium)

25 January 2024 – vs Saudi Arabia (2200hrs Thai time at Education City Stadium)

