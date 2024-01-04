Malaysia head coach Kim Pan-gon has named the squad of 26 players for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 slated for 12 January to 10 February 2024.

The Malaysians who arrived in Doha, Qatar on New Year’s Day will take on Syria in a friendly on 8 January 2024.

The team has been placed in Group E where they will open their campaign against Jordan at the Al Janoub Stadium on 15 January 2024 before entertaining Bahrain at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium five days later.

They will then complete their group fixtures against South Korea at the Al Janoub Stadium on 25 January 2024.

MALAYSIA NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Muhammad Azri Ab Ghani Ahmad Shihan Hazmi Mohamed Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman

DEFENDERS

Matthew Davies Shahrul Mohd Saad Daniel Sang Ting Muhammad Syahmi Safari Dominic Tan Eldstal Junior Dion-Johan Cools La’vere Lawrence Corbin-Ong Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee

MIDFIELDERS

Stuart John Wilkin Endrick Dos Santos Mohamed Syamer Kutty Abba Brendan Gan Mohd Afiq Fazail Natxo Insa

STRIKERS

Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim Darren Locke Muhammad Safawi Rasid Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi Mohamadou Sumareh Paulo Josue Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid Romel Morales

MALAYSIA’S GROUP E FIXTURES

15 January 2024 – vs Jordan (0130hrs on 16 January 2024 Malaysia time at Al Janoub Stadium)

20 January 2024 – vs Bahrain (2230hrs Malaysia time at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium)

25 January 2024 – vs South Korea (1930hrs Malaysia time at Al Janoub Stadium)

#AFF

#AFC

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...