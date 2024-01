Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii is unperturbed by the absence of Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda from the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, saying it is an opportunity for other players to shine.

Chanathip and Teerasil have been instrumental to Thailand in recent years, having played key roles in the War Elephants’ run into the Round of 16 in the 2019 edition but injuries have ruled both out of Qatar 2023.

