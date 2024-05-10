The FFTL Cup 2024 kicks off today with the aspirations of the Timor Leste national team clearly in place following the appointment of a new national coach in Simon Elissetche from Chile.

The Football Federation of Timor-Leste (FFTL) Cup kicks off the revamped pre-season tournament with 16 clubs divided into four groups.

The teams will battle it out in a 32-match format culminating in the final on 28 July 2024.

Unforeseen circumstances had led to the withdrawals of clubs from League 1 and League 2.

However, the FFTL have secured the participation of DIT FC, recently promoted from the Second Division, alongside Fitun Estudante FC and Lica-Lica Lemorai FC, both representing the Second Division.

The FFTL Cup 2024 will serve as a crucial platform to identify and develop talent for the national team under Elissetche.

The competition aims to select players for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Playoff against Mongolia (5th and 10th September 2024) and the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 qualifying Playoffs against Brunei Darussalam.

The FFTL also hopes to leverage this competition to improve the national team’s FIFA ranking, currently the lowest in the ASEAN region.

