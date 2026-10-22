World Rugby has today announced Isuzu Motors Limited, a global provider of commercial vehicles and mobility solutions, as the Official Automotive Partner of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, both to be hosted in Australia.

World Rugby has today announced Isuzu Motors Limited, a global provider of commercial vehicles and mobility solutions, as the Official Automotive Partner of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, both to be hosted in Australia.

Operating with a national network of over 160 authorised Isuzu outlets throughout Australia, Isuzu and Rugby World Cup are exploring opportunities to work together on transportation solutions to support participating teams and the tournament workforce across both tournaments.

Less than one year until Men’s Rugby World Cup kicks off, Isuzu will accelerate the supporter experience through its fan-led activations both on and off the pitch, with opportunities to engage with the leading automative brand across venues and Fan Festivals across the tournament’s Host Cities.

Headquarted in Japan and operating across 150 countries and regions worldwide, Isuzu is driven to optimise transportation through its broad range of commercial vehicles and extensive automotive expertise, taking pride in delivering exceptional quality within its products and the highest level of service across the globe. Isuzu will bring its specialist automative knowledge and trusted reliability to support both Rugby World Cups, notably as Australia prepares to host the biggest ever men’s edition of the tournament in less than a year’s time.

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer, Michel Poussau said: “We are delighted to welcome Isuzu Motors Limited to the World Rugby family as an Official Automotive Partner of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029. As rugby enters an exciting new era of growth and global reach, partnerships with world-class organisations such as Isuzu are helping us unlock new opportunities for the sport and our fans.

“With less than a year to go until kick-off in Australia, momentum is building rapidly for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, while Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 will continue the sport’s remarkable growth trajectory. We look forward to working closely with Isuzu to support tournament operations and deliver two outstanding Rugby World Cups that inspire and connect fans around the world.”

President and CEO of Isuzu Motors Limited, Naohiro Yamaguchi said: “We are honored to become a partner of Rugby World Cup, an event that inspires excitement and emotion among people around the world. Next year, Isuzu will celebrate its 90th anniversary. At this significant milestone, we believe it is particularly meaningful to share our ambition and ongoing transformation as a commercial mobility solutions company with a global audience through Rugby World Cup, one of the world’s premier sporting stages.

“Across these two outstanding tournaments in Australia—the men’s tournament in 2027 and the women’s edition in 2029—we look forward to working closely with World Rugby to explore how we can contribute to the sustainable delivery of the tournaments. Through strong teamwork, we will do our part to support their success.”

Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups in Australia in 2027 and 2029 will unite fans through world-class sporting experiences, accelerating the growth of rugby nationwide and leaving a lasting impact that inspires a new generation of players, fans and communities beyond both tournaments.

With less than 365 days to go, momentum continues to build for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 featuring an expanded 24-team format that will see the world’s best rugby teams compete across 52 matches from October 1 – November 13 2027.

Fans can secure their spot at next year’s historic Men’s Rugby World Cup by purchasing tickets at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

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