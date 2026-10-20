Ho Chi Minh City I have set the standard for domestic women’s football competition in Vietnam when they romped to their eighth straight National Women’s Football Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup in a row.

It is their 15th title overall since the league’s inception in 1998.

“This is a special milestone for Vietnamese women’s football. The eighth consecutive championship and 15th in history is a rare achievement, demonstrating the team’s character, experience, and stability over many seasons,” said Tran Anh Tu, Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Football Federation (HFF).

“The adoption of the home-and-away format represents a significant shift in the thinking behind the organization and development of women’s football in Vietnam.

“It is also hoped that in the future, the number of foreign players at the clubs could be increased to two players, thereby creating more opportunities for experience and promoting the quality of the league.”

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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