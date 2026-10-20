A glittering list of nominees was revealed today by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the AFC Awards Bangkok 2026, which is slated to take place on November 19 (Thursday).

The 30th edition of the star-studded ceremony will be staged in Thailand for a second time since its capital city first played host in 2017, with the intricate Aksra Theatre King Power to serve as the venue once again.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/afc_annual_awards.html/news/afc-awards-bangkok-2026-nominees-announced

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