Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold believes his side will get back to winning ways against China on Wednesday morning (AEDT) as qualification for a fifth consecutive World Cup remains in their hands.

In their first game back on Australian soil since 2019, the Socceroos played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in front of 23,314 fans at Western Sydney Stadium.

The Green and Gold were unable to break through a resolute Saudi defence and capitalise on their superior attacking opportunities.

Despite dropping two points against the Saudis on Thursday night, Arnold remained upbeat with his side’s performance.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/its-all-our-hands-arnold-looks-ahead-china-game

