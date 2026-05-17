The Tech3 squad will race with KTM machinery into the era of new technical regulations, coming next season.

Tech3 has announced a new multi-year agreement with KTM to continue racing with the Austrian manufacturer’s machinery from 2027 and beyond.

Their partnership began in 2019 and has delivered MotoGP race-winning and podium success, establishing Tech3 as an important pillar in KTM’s MotoGP project.

Tech3 entered a new era of ownership for 2026 but the same goals for performance, profile and the maximum impact in MotoGP remain, backed by the factory in Austria and the KTM Motorsport program.

Tech3 will continue to operate as a key extension of KTM’s factory effort, benefitting from factory-supported machinery and technical collaboration, while playing a crucial role in KTM’s bike development across its four-rider project.

Guenther Steiner, Tech3 CEO: “In motorsport, the strongest partnerships are often the ones you already know inside out. With KTM and Tech3, we’re not starting from zero. Thanks to all the work by Hervé Poncharal and the team over the past few years we have a solid foundation with KTM, and that gives us a real advantage as we head into a completely new regulatory era. For both sides, this is about building on what already works. That continuity puts us in the best possible position to adapt quickly and stay competitive when the new rules come in.”



Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “We’re very pleased to continue our journey together with Tech3. This year marks a new chapter for the team, in line with the dynamic growth of MotoGP. We’ve aligned our strategy and ambitions, and we’re heading into the future with real excitement to keep pushing and making a difference in this championship. A special thanks to Guenther Steiner and the entire Tech3 Team for their loyal commitment and passion for this project. That dedication is a key part of our strength as a group. There is strong belief in the factory, and together we look at 2027 and beyond with full focus and the clear objective to compete at the very highest level.”



The agreement underlines KTM’s commitment to maintaining a multi-bike presence on the grid, ensuring competitive depth and continued rider development opportunities within its programme. The rider line-up is yet to be announced, so stay tuned for more updates as the 2027 MotoGP grid starts to take shape! – www.motogp.com

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