Japan edged a classic final against defending champions Fiji to win the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2026 title, while Canada beat old adversaries USA to clinch third place.

Hosts Japan claimed a gloriously thrilling 20-15 victory over Fiji in Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2026 final at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Flying Fijians touched down through Virimi Vakatawa and Tevita Ikanivere in the first half but the Brave Blossoms showed remarkable spirit to eke out a famous win.

After Mamoru Harada scored during the first half, Player of the Match Ben Gunter and replacement Samisoni Tua touched down after the break to seal victory in front of an ecstatic home crowd on the 11th anniversary of their historic victory over South Africa at Rugby World Cup 2015.

In the third place play-off, Canada beat USA 19-16 in a curtain-raiser to the title decider as Jesse Kilgour’s maiden international try handed Stephen Meehan’s side victory.

FIJI 15-20 JAPAN: Brave Blossoms edge out Fiji in thrilling final

Japan claimed victory in an enthralling final to win the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2026 and deny opponents Fiji a third successive crown.

The Flying Fijians had beaten the Brave Blossoms in the past two finals but they could not claim a record-extending eighth title in Tokyo.

Eddie Jones’ men prevailed in their spiritual home at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo, much to the delight of the home crowd amid emotional scenes of joy and celebration.

With the scores tied at 15-15, replacement Samisoni Tua claimed a match-winning try for Japan in the 72nd minute.

Player of the Match and try-scorer Ben Gunter said: “It’s a great feeling because we’ve been chasing this for the last three years. In our DNA, we have a great attack so if I can just help out in defence then that’s all my focus was.”

Victorious captain Naoto Saito declared: “We’d been in the final in the last two years against the same opponent but hadn’t been able to win. I’m glad that we won today. This is going to be the trigger for us to break through and create new history for Japan.”

Fiji captain Tevita Ikanivere could not hide his disappointment but paid tribute to the Brave Blossoms, saying: “First of all, congratulations to Japan. Hats off to them because it’s an 80-minute game and that was a very physical battle. We’ll be better for it next time.”

Fiji centre Virimi Vakatawa showed remarkable strength to outmuscle several Japan defenders and claim a close-range opener.

However, they prop Mesake Doge to an early yellow card and the Brave Blossoms soon capitalised when hooker Mamoru Harada touched down after fine work from the Japanese pack.

The Flying Fijians claimed their second when the Ikanivere scored from a perfectly-executed lineout as his side took a 12-10 lead into the break.

In the 58th minute, Shinobu Fujiwara’s neat pass found Gunter and the influential flanker crashed over from close range before a penalty from Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula tied the scores at 15-15.

With eight minutes remaining, some wonderful footwork took Tua over inside the left channel as Japan clinched a famous victory for their fourth Pacific Nations Cup title overall and first since 2019.

Head coach Jones, whose side will play Fiji again at this venue on 4 October, said: “To win at home, in front of this crowd, is great for the team’s development – but we want to keep improving.”

CANADA 19-16 USA: Canada edge out rivals USA to finish third

Jesse Kilgour’s first international try clinched third place for Canada in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2026.

The scrum-half struck from close range shortly before the hour mark to put Stephen Meehan’s side back in front after the spirited Eagles had come from 12-0 down to lead 13-12.

Kilgour’s score proved decisive as Canada held on during a tense finale and Player of the Match Flesch said: “It feels great. To end the tour with a close win like that, I think it was very deserving.”

Canada captain Lucas Rumball declared himself “so proud of the boys after a real team effort” and Meehan spoke of “relief and immense pride”.

Jason Damm, the USA captain, added: “I’m really disappointed. We just didn’t put the performance out there that we needed to. We let ourselves down in some areas and there’s a lot to learn from.”

Canada led when LeSage collected Foster DeWitt’s deft offload and raced clear to cross the line before Flesch – who claimed a brace during their semi-final defeat to Fijil ast weekend – touched down in the left corner.

USA replied when Pifeleti took Ruben de Haas’ perfect cut-out pass and dived over from close range. Carty converted and then added a penalty to cut Canada’s lead to just two points at the break.

His second penalty put USA 13-12 ahead before Kilgour scampered over for the match-winning score and Takoda McMullin converted.

Carty’s third penalty set up a nervy finish as the USA asked plenty of questions late on but Canada survived. – WORLD RUGBY

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