Malaysia enjoyed a productive second day at the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2026 with Aaron Chia–Soh Wooi Yik, leading the charge into the round of 16 with a commanding display at Axiata Arena today.

The world No.2opened their campaign with a 21-11, 21-19 victory over world No.32 Chen Zhi Yi–Presley Smith of the United States. After cruising through the opening game, the former world champions were briefly tested in the second as the Americans surged ahead late, but Aaron–Wooi Yik responded with composure to close out the match, extending their head-to-head advantage to 2–0.

“It’s a positive start, but we still need to adjust,” said Aaron. “The court conditions are different, so there are things we need to discuss and improve.”

Malaysia’s women’s doubles hopes were then boosted by world No.2 Pearly Tan–Thinaah Muralitharan who delivered a commanding 21-11, 21-9 win over India’s Rutaparna Panda–Swetaparna Panda. It was a meaningful victory for the pair who had exited in the first round in each of their previous three Malaysia Open appearances.

“It was a big relief,” said Pearly. “We were thinking about it because the fans didn’t get to see us on the second day in recent years.”

Thinaah added that the opening win was an important one set but cautioned that improvements would be needed as they prepare to face Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma–Meilysa Trias Puspitasari in a high-profile second-round encounter.

There was further encouragement in men’s doubles as Arif Junaidi–Yap Roy King advanced with a 22-20, 21-12 victory over Choi Sol-gyu–Goh V Shem, avenging last year’s Australian Open defeat. The pair now face India’s world No.3 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty in the next round.

In men’s singles, Leong Jun Hao produced one of Malaysia’s standout performances, defeating China’s world No.19 Wang Zheng Xing 21-17, 21-17.

Roared on by a vocal home crowd, the world No.28 displayed control and confidence to overcome the China Open runner-up from last season. Jun Hao now faces Indonesia’s fourth seed Jonatan Christie in the round of 16.

“Starting the year with a win is important…the support from the home crowd really had helped,” he said.

Malaysia’s mixed doubles contingent also made progress with Goh Soon Huat–Shevon Lai battling past Chinese Taipei’s Wu Guan Xun–Lee Chia Hsin 15-21, 21-19, 21-14. This, despite Shevon suffering from food poisoning before stepping onto the courts. “We were still trying to find our rhythm…but with this win, there’s a chance for us to progress further.”

Elsewhere, top international seeds progressed as expected, including Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, China’s Wang Zhi Yi, and India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu.

