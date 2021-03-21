Formula 1 and Saudi Arabia are excited to release the details of the Jeddah Street Circuit that will be the host of the inaugural Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021.

The circuit has been designed with close collaboration with Tilke GmbH & Co. KG and the Formula 1 Motorsport team under Ross Brawn to ensure exciting racing for our fans and the drivers.

Located in the Corniche area on the Red Sea, approximately 12km geographically north of Jeddah’s centre, the circuit will be 6.175km long, the second-longest on the Formula 1 calendar, after Spa Francorchamps at 7.004km.

The circuit will have 27 corners and has the potential for 3 DRS detections zones, increasing the ability to overtake and close-up on cars in front. The average speeds are estimated, in simulation, to be around 250 km/h and the fast-flowing layout with high speed esses and chicanes, as well as long full throttle sections, will make it the fastest street circuit in Formula 1 as well as one of the fastest circuits on the Formula 1 calendar, with Monza the fastest at 264.4 km/h.

An onboard simulation of the circuit is available to view by clicking here.

Ross Brawn, Formula 1 Managing Director Motorsport, said:

“It’s always very exciting to release the details of a new circuit and the Saudi Arabia Street Circuit is no exception. We have worked very closely with the team at Tilke and with the promoter to ensure we have a track that provides exciting wheel-to-wheel racing for our fans and challenges all of the drivers. The design brings out the best of a modern street circuit but also has fast-paced free-flowing areas that will create fast speeds and overtaking opportunities. The setting is incredible, on the Red Sea, and we can’t wait to see the cars on the track in December.”

HRH Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Automobile & Motorsport Federation (SAMF) said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming motorsport fans to Saudi Arabia. Next December will be a huge moment when we host the biggest event in Motorsports (Formula 1). This is a continuation of the endless support that sports in general, and Motorsport in particular, is receiving from His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prime Minister, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Even though this is the first time we will host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, delivering such important international events is further confirmation of the Kingdom’s ability to manage and organise these events to the highest standards for our fans and growing young population.”

