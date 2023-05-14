LEONG Jun Hao will approach his men’s singles quarter-final battle against Philippines’ Jewel Angelo Albo with caution.

World No 64 Jun Hao defeated Singapore’s Joel Koh 23-21, 21-14 in the second round at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall on Saturday to book his place in the last eight. World No 280 Jewel, meanwhile, overcame Myanmar’s Htoo Zaw Lin 21-13, 21-15 in his last-16 match.

“I hold the advantage on paper, but I cannot afford to take Jewel lightly,” said the third-seeded Jun Hao today. “I hope to build on my performance when I take on Jewel, whom I have never played before.

“Being a seeded player does not make things easier in the SEA Games. Players are always looking to upset higher-ranked opponents,” he said.

Compatriot Lee Shun Yang will take on Thailand’s Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

In the doubles, Malaysia will have two representatives in the quarter-finals.

Chia Weijie-Liew Xun edged Vietnam’s Nguyen Dinh Hoang-Tran Dinh Mann 19-21, 21-12, 21-18, while Ben Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe thrashed Cambodia’s Liza Sorn, Reach Sophanith 21-3, 21-11.

Malaysia’s Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin made the women’s doubles last eight following a 21-19, 21-15 win over Vietnam’s Dinh Thi Phuong Hong-Pham Thi Khanh.

