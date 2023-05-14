Malaysia women’s hockey team confirmed a slot in the final following a 3-0 win over Thailand in their third match of the SEA Games single-round league at the Morodok Techno National Stadium.

Thailand’s strong early opposition game saw the Malaysian Tigress deadlocked in the first quarter before finally opening their account in the 23rd minute through Khairunnisa Ayuni Mohd Sharuddin’s penalty corner.

The goal changed the tempo of the game as Malaysia scored their second and third goals within three minutes through Fatin Shafika Mohd Sukri’s field goal in the 26th minute and Nuraini Abdul Rashid’s penalty corner goal in the 29th minute.

The score remained 3-0 until full-time. The Malaysians next play Indonesia in the league competition on Monday.

Women’s team coach Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim in the league competition ahead of their final said his team showed high commitment against Thailand by performing well despite the scorching sun and sweltering heat.

The Tigress have pooled nine points from three matches to stay top of the table standings followed by Thailand in second spot with six points, Indonesia third with 2 points, Singapore, who have played two matches, are in fourth position, and Cambodia at bottom with one point.

The two teams that finish top of the league qualify for the final.

