Johor took three gold medals on the third and final day of the wushu event in the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 as Melaka installed themselves as the kingpins of the sport with nine overall gold medals.

Two gold medals in the men’s Taijijian and Changquan through Tan Zhi Yan and Si Shin Peng respectively put Melaka well on the way even though the exponents from Johor tried hard to close the gap.

The southerners managed to pick up their first gold of the day through Eng Kun Hao in the men’s Sanda -52kg and then a second off Vicky Hwa Chang in the men’s Sanda -70kg to be followed by a third from Lee Huan in the women’s Nandao.

However those three golds could not dislodge Melaka from the top spot after they maintained a certain sense of consistency by picking up five golds on the first day and then a further two on the second day.

Sabah won two gold medals today through Muhammad Hanif Abdullah in the men’s Sanda -56kg and also from Muhammad Akid Azlan in the men’s Sanda -60kg.

Pulau Pinang’s Chuah Shangyang took gold in the men’s Nandao as Usamah Mohd Azhar from Terengganu won the men’s Sanda -65kg.

The final gold of the day went to Pang Pui Yee from Negeri Sembilan in the women’s Changquan.

