MUHAMMAD Azeem Fahmi came back from a disastrous performance in the last Malaysia Games three years ago to rightfully claim the 100m gold medal today at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

The Perak-born Azeem hit the tape in 10.25 seconds, leaving Johor’s Mohamad Arsyad Md Saat to the silver medal (10.46s) and Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi of Negeri Sembilan the bronze medal (10.50s).

“At the 2018 Malaysia Games, I finished eighth and last in the 100m. Today I came back very strongly to claim the gold which was rightfully mine. I faced great challenges along the way, and I am very happy and proud to be holding the national record of 10.09 seconds. It has been a lovely journey for me,” said Azeem.

His 10.09 seconds record-breaking run came in the World Junior Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia in August this year.

“This is my main target. I was only thinking of bringing glory to my state by winning the gold medal.”

“As for the time clocked, I did not give any thought to it even before the race. I ran a straight line, kept in my lane and did not look left or right. No more 100m race for me this year. I clocked below 10.3 seconds and I am very satisfied with my performance” said Azeem.

He added that he will be focusing on the 200m for the last race of the season when he competes in Japan next month. As for now, he eyes a second gold medal in the Malaysia Games – the 200m which starts on 18 September.

“I still have time to recover for the 200m and I aim to dip below 21 seconds may be even improved on my personal best. It is not over for me yet and I am looking forward to another gold medal,” he said.

On his plans to study and train at a university in the United States, Azeem said: “I have not decided which university I will go to study and train but I will announce soon.”

Like this: Like Loading...