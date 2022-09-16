Muhammad Ikbolasen Md Kamal Hussain won his second consecutive gold medal for Pahang in the Malaysia Games – men’s 3,000m steeplechase today.

The youngster who lives in Cameron Highlands but trains under coach P. Subramaniam in Raub, clocked nine minutes 15.24 seconds in the event held in the evening.

“I have been training extremely hard in Raub and in Cameron Highlands for the Malaysia Games since 2020. Today I am very happy with my performance. Anything is possible when we train hard,” said Ikbolasen.

“I am grateful to my coach P. Subramaniam who has taken me under his wings for the last two years. He has been a very understanding coach and I am thankful to him,” he added.

Selangor’s Daren James Nair clocked 9:31.48s for the silver medal and Sarawak’s Lucas Wong Sie Hong 9:43.44s took bronze.

Ikbolasen had earlier won the men’s10,000m gold medal on the Game’s opening day.

In the men’s 400m, Johor’s Umar Osman captured the gold medal in a time of 47.55 seconds. Muhammad Firdaus Zemi of Terengganu settled for a silver medal in 48:22 seconds and Lugmanul Hakim of Pahang took bronze medal (48.26s).

