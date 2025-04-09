Reigning champion Jonatan Christie and top seed Shi Yu Qi made successful starts to their campaigns at the Bank of Ningbo Badminton Asia Championships 2025 (BAC 2025), advancing to the round of 16 with contrasting performances on Day One of competition.

World No.1 Shi Yu Qi, buoyed by the home crowd at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center, enjoyed a straightforward 21-15, 21-10 win over Macau’s Pui Fong Pang in just 44 minutes. Shi will next face Japan’s Yushi Tanaka, who upset Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in his opening match.

Christie, however, had to dig deep to get past Japan’s Koki Watanabe. After dropping the first game, the Indonesian bounced back to take the match 16-21, 21-12, 21-18 in just over an hour. He will now meet Malaysia’s fast-rising Justin Hoh in the second round.

Third seed and 2023 runner-up Kunlavut Vitidsarn had little trouble dispatching Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong, who returned to competition after back surgery. The Thai star now faces India’s Kiran George in round two.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Li Shi Feng was forced into a tight contest by Sri Lanka’s Viren Nettasinghe, eventually securing a 21-19, 21-19 win in 51 minutes.

India’s Lakshya Sen, seeded fifth, suffered an early exit following a 18-21, 10-21 defeat to Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hao, who now takes on Singaporean Loh Kean Yew in the next round.

Women’s Singles: Top Seeds Progress Smoothly

The women’s singles competition went largely according to script, with all top seeds progressing to the round of 16. Top seed Wang Zhi Yi of China had to come from behind to beat Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani, prevailing 20-22, 21-16, 21-12. She will next meet Korea’s Sim Yu Jin, ranked No.16 in the world.

Second seed Han Yue also booked her place in the last 16 with a commanding straight-game win and sets up an exciting clash against Indonesia’s talented youngster Dewi Komang Ayu Cahaya.

Other seeded players advancing include third seed Akane Yamaguchi (Japan), fourth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia), Tomoka Miyazaki (Japan), Supanida Katethong, Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand), and Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei (China).

Men’s Doubles: Malaysian Top Seeds in Commanding Form

Top-seeded Malaysians Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin powered through to the second round, defeating Japan’s former world champions Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi 21-18, 21-16 in just 37 minutes. The Malaysian duo now face Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren/Dechapol Puavaranukroh.

Chinese pair Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang, the defending champions, also cruised into the next round, while third seeds Fajar Alfian/Rian Ardianto of Indonesia saw off a spirited challenge from China’s Xie Hao Nan/Zeng Wei Han. They next face the Thai pair Charoenkitamorn Chaloempon/Thongsa-Nga Worrapol.

Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik had no trouble against Japan’s K. Mitsuhashi/H. Okamura, and will meet India’s Amsakarunan Hariharan/Rethinasabapathi Ruban Kumar in the second round.

Malaysia’s Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun completed a strong day for the country, defeating Law Cheuk Him/Yeung Shing Choi (Hong Kong) to earn a second-round clash against Chinese Taipei’s Liu Kuang Heng/Yang Po Han.

Women’s Doubles: Pearly/Thinaah Suffer Shock Exit

Malaysia’s women’s doubles hopes were dealt a blow as sixth seeds Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan fell in the opening round to Korea’s world No.10 pair Kim Hye Jeong/Kong Hee Yong, losing a tight straight-games match 21-19, 28-26.

Chinese stars Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan, reunited for the first time since winning Olympic gold in Paris, made light work of Sri Lanka’s Isuri Atanayake/Sithumi De Silva in their opening match.

Top seeds Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning also advanced smoothly and will face Hong Kong’s Fu Chi Yan/Leung Sze Lok in the next round.

Mixed Doubles: Upset and Dominance in Equal Measure

China’s top seeds Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin eased through to the next round, while second seeds and defending champions Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping maintained their dominance with a straight-games win over Indonesia’s Dejan Ferdinansyah/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti.

In the day’s upset result, Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari knocked out eighth-seeded Taiwanese pair Yang Po-Hsuan/Hu Ling Fang with a convincing 21-12, 21-18 victory.

Like this: Like Loading...