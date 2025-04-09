The Bank of Ningbo Badminton Asia Championships 2025 women’s singles draw was rocked by major upsets on Thursday, as four seeded players crashed out in a dramatic day of second-round action at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center.

In the day’s most sensational result, Korean shuttler Sim Yu Jin stunned the local crowd by toppling top seed and home favourite Wang Zhi Yi in a gripping three-game battle. Sim, ranked No.16 in the world, showcased composure and tactical prowess to claim a 21-13, 10-21, 21-13 victory in 54 minutes — her third win over Wang in their last five meetings. The Korean takes on Japanese Natsuki Nidaira in tomorrow’s quarterfinals.

Also shown the exit were fourth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia, sixth seed Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan, and eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, opening the door for several lower-ranked challengers to surge into the spotlight.

Korea’s Kim Ga Eun delivered a commanding performance to defeat Tunjung 21-19, 21-12, earning her a well-deserved place in the quarterfinals. China’s Gao Fang Jie, ranked 15th in the world, battled through a tightly contested match to outlast Miyazaki 21-17, 14-21, 21-16 in 66 minutes.

Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira added to the list of surprises by toppling the experienced Intanon in a gritty 21-17, 18-21, 21-14 victory, further intensifying the unpredictable nature of the women’s singles competition.

Following Wang Zhi Yi’s exit, China will now be pinning their hopes on second seed Han Yue for the title, after storming into the last eight following a 21-14, 21-11 win over Indonesia’s Komang Ayu CahayaDewi. She now faces Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, the seventh seed, who dispatched Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei 21-15, 21-16.

In a high-profile clash between two seasoned rivals, Japan’s third seed Akane Yamaguchi edged out India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu in their 26th career meeting. Yamaguchi secured a hard-fought 21-12, 16-21, 21-16 win after 66 minutes of top-class badminton and will next take on Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei.

Chen had booked her place in the quarterfinals with a 21-16, 21-17 win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan. “My focus was sharper yesterday,” Chen admitted. “Today had its ups and downs, but I’ll keep building match by match.”

Women’s Singles Quarterfinal Line-up – Friday, 11 April

Sim Yu Jin [KOR] vs Natsuki Nidaira [CHN]

(3) Akane Yamaguchi [JPN] vs Chen Yu Fei [CHN]

Gao Fang Jie (CHN) vs Kim Ga Eun [KOR]

(7) Supanida Katethong [THA] vs (2) Han Yue [CHN]

