Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie sprang a surprise on world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi from China in the final of the Men’s Singles as top seed An Se-young picked up her first Women’s Singles crown at the Denmark Open that was played at the Jyske Bank Arena, in Orbaekvej, Denmark.

The 28-year-old Jonatan, who had won the Korea Open last month, outplayed world champion Yu Qi in a three-set thriller that lasted a good 72 minutes.

Following a slow start that saw Yu Qi taking the first set 13-21, Jonatan came back to take the next two sets, 21-15, 21-15 for the win.

It was Jonatan’s ninth BWF World Tour title.

Indonesia could have added a second accolade through the Men’s Doubles, but the pair of Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri fell to a 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 loss to Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi from Japan.

In the meantime, Se-young exacted just revenge on Wang Zhi Yi from China to beat her in the final of the Women’s Singles as she landed her first-ever Denmark Open crown.

Se-young’s 21-5, 24-22 victory was her 15th win in 19 meetings against Zhi Yi, which also saw the Gwangju-native making history as the first singles player to win all BWF World Tour Super 750 tournaments in their career.

A second title for South Korea came via the Women’s Doubles, which saw an all-South Korean final at the Denmark Open 2025.

Baek Ha-na-Lee So-hee emerged triumphant in the Women’s Doubles when they overcame compatriots and world No. 3 Kim Hye-jeong-Kong Hee-yong in a fierce three-set battle that lasted 75 minutes.

After giving in the first set 15-21, world No. 5 Ha-na-So-hee staged a comeback to take the next two sets 21-14, 21-15 for their first BWF World Tour title this year.

China won their only title at the Denmark Open when Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping beat compatriots Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin 21-13, 21-9 in the final.

DENMARK OPEN 2025

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Baek Ha-na-Lee So-hee (KOR) bt Kim Hye-jeong-Kong Hee-yong (KOR) 15-21, 21-14, 21-15

MIXED DOUBLES: Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping (CHN) bt Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin (CHN) 21-13, 21-9

WOMEN’S SINGLES: An Se-young (KOR) bt Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) 21-5, 24-22

MEN’S SINGLES: Jonatan Christie (IDN) bt Shi Yu Qi (CHN) 13-21, 21-15, 21-15

MEN’S DOUBLES: Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi (JPN) bt Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri (IDN) 21-18, 15-21, 21-19

