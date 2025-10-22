World Rugby today announced that Lipovitan D, the flagship energy drink brand of Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., has been appointed as an Official Supplier for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

The agreement marks the third consecutive Men’s Rugby World Cup partnership for the company, highlighting Lipovitan D’s long-standing commitment to supporting rugby’s growth on the global stage.

A proud supporter of the Japan national rugby team since 2001 and Premium Global Partner of the All Blacks since 2022, Lipovitan D’s partnership with Rugby World Cup 2027 will share the excitement and appeal of rugby with a broader audience and help energize the tournament alongside rugby fans around the world.

As the countdown to the biggest Men’s Rugby World Cup ever gathers momentum, Lipovitan D will bring its signature energy to the global celebration, helping inspire players, fans and communities to embrace the tournament and grow the game.

Michel Poussau, Chief Revenue Officer of World Rugby, said: “We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with Lipovitan D as they return for a third Rugby World Cup. Throughout the successful Japan 2019 and France 2023 editions, their support has helped showcase rugby’s values and create lasting impact across tournaments. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing rugby’s legacy in an exciting new era of rugby. Together, we look forward to inspiring new fans and growing the game through the biggest Men’s Rugby World Cup ever.”

Shigeru Uehara, President of Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., said: “We are deeply honored to participate in Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia as an official supplier, continuing our involvement for the third consecutive men’s tournament since 2019. Continuity is essential in building culture. As a company, we are committed to helping embed the value of rugby in Japan and contributing to the sport’s growing popularity.”

TOURNAMENT FACTS

24 teams, 52 matches, seven host cities across Australia.

Six pools of four. First-ever round of 16 at Men’s Rugby World Cup.

5 million tickets available, including one million under AUD$100.

Opening match: 1 October, 2027, Perth Stadium, Perth

Final: 13 November, 2027, Stadium Australia, Sydney.

