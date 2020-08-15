Leong Jun Hao will take on Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men’s singles event of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Invitational Championships tomorrow here in Bukit Kiara.

In the final rounds of matches in the men’s singles event, Jun Hao showed that his win of the Division 2 last week was no fluke when he once again beat Division 2 runners-up Lim Chong King 21-13, 21-16 in 37 minutes.

The win allowed Jun Hao to take the top spot in the final group standings.

“I was concentrating on just winning each point as it comes and was not even thinking about winning,” said Jun Hao.

“In the absence of Lee Zii Jia, Soong Joo Ven and Liew Daren, it has given me the chance to do well and go far in this competition.”

Jun Hao’s opponent in the final tomorrow is Tze Yong, who beat Aidil Soleh Ali Sadikin 21-19, 21-18 in 45 minutes to finish second in the group stage.

“I wanted to win so much that it put some measure of pressure at the tail end of the match. But luckily, I managed to regain control of the game and he (Aidil Sodikin) made mistakes for me to take advantage of.

“The coaches said afterward that they are satisfied with my performance where I managed to control the game and the pressure well,” said Tze Yong.

RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES

Ng Tze Yong – Aidil Soleh Ali Sadikin (21-19, 21-18)

Leong Jun Hao – Lim Chong King (21-13, 21-16)

