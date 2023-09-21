Kaya FC–Iloilo is pleased to announce RIORS as the Men’s Team’s Official Team Kit Sponsor. The Indonesian sportswear brand will be providing the Philippines’ AFC Champions League representatives sleek new Match and Training Kits, as well as a full range of travel attire.

“I’m extremely happy to have RIORS as our Official Team Kit Sponsor for our campaign on Asia’s biggest stage. From our first conversation, the priority was ensuring our squad was equipped with attire fitting the demands of the highest level of football competition,” said Kaya Team Manager and Marketing Director Jing Jamlang.

For more, please click on https://www.kayafc.com/news/kaya-fc-iloilo-welcomes-riors-as-new-team-kit-sponsor/

#AFF

#PFF

#Kaya

Like this: Like Loading...