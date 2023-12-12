Kaya FC Iloilo held their nerves intact to lift the 2023 Copa Paulino Alcantara after beating Davao Aguilas-UMak 4-3 in the penalty shootout in the final that was held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The score at the end of regulation was 1-1.

Yannick Tuason had given Davao the lead with a header just before the end of the first half before Arnel Amita equalised for Kaya in the 65th minute.

In the penalty shootout, midfielder Justin Baas converted the crucial spot kick to give Kaya FC the 4-3 win and their third crown after victories in 2018 and 2021.

Newly-elected PFF President John Gutierrez and PFF Executive Committee member Lovely Tabada handed out the individual awards to Davao’s Paolo Bugas (Best Midfielder), Kaya’s Simone Rota (Best Defender), Kaya’s Abou Sy (Best Striker), Kammeraad (Best Goalkeeper) and Kaya’s Daizo Horikoshi (Most Valuable Player).

