Joko Suprianto showed that he still has the moves as he romped to his first two wins from two matches played on the first match day of the Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023 earlier this afternoon at the Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The former World Champion and World Cup winner took just 25 minutes to chalk his first win in Round 1 of Group A of the Men’s Singles 55 with a 21-10, 21-6 win over Syed Ahmad Alhamid from Singapore.

The 57-year-old then alongside Rudianto Seng picked up his second win in Round 1 of Group B of the Men’s Doubles 50 when they set aside Ajay Mathur-Rajesh Singh from India 21-7, 21-7.

In Round 1 of Group B of the Mixed Doubles Combined Age 110+, Gan Boh Chee from Malaysia and Juanita Kwok Kek Har from Singapore overcame the duo of Chuah Chin Hooi from Malaysia and India’s Rajani Kodhandapani 21-11, 21-19.

Their opponents tomorrow will be second-seeded pair Rohan De Silva-Renu Chandrika De Silva Hettiarachchige from Sri Lanka.

In the Mixed Doubles 60, there was plenty to cheer for the home team when Bui Quoc Huan-Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy scalped the event’s top seed, Bantwal Sunil Pai-Manjusha Sudhir Sahasrabudhe from India.

Quoc Huan-Ngoc Thuy overcame Sunil Pai-Sahasrabudhe 21-13, 21-10 in just 25 minutes.

Tomorrow, Quoc Huan-Ngoc Thuy will be out to take out another seeded pair Tan Boon Kiat-Jee Fong Au from Malaysia with the second-ranked duo having scored a win in their opening campaign.

Boon Kiat-Jee Fong Au were 21-8, 21-16 winners over fellow Malaysians Wong Yat Kwan-Winnie Thong.

