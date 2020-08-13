Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, the Minister of Youth and Sports, made a visit to the Badminton Academy Malaysia (ABM) Bukit Kiara this evening to witness the first sporting event to be held after the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He was greeted by BAM’s Secretary General Datuk Kenny Goh, who then accompanied Datuk Seri Reezal to witness the men’s singles match between Lee Zii Jia and Soong Joo Ven.

“In terms of adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) it has been carried accordingly where there is a definite focus on health and sanitation.

“I am satisfied and if this continues, with the new norms that have been in place and even though we are still having issues with COVID 19, we hope that there will be no transmission from the sports cluster group,” said Datuk Seri Reezal.

He also praised BAM in organising this tournament as it is giving good exposure for the young players.

“The good thing is that here players can play together, including the young and upcoming players,” he added,

“This is a very good approach. When young players train and play with the senior players, they will get better motivated as compared to when all these youngsters were training on their own in Bukit Jalil previously.”

