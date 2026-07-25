Paulo Josué scored twice in five second-half minutes as Malaysia came back from a goal down to hand Myanmar a 2-1 defeat in their Group B opener in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 in Yangon on Saturday while Thailand cruised to a 5-0 win over 10-man Laos.

Myat Kaung Khant had given Jørn Andersen’s side a 10th minute lead but a close range strike from Josué levelled the scores in the 52nd minute and a penalty five minutes later by the Kuala Lumpur City FC forward earned Tan Cheng Hoe’s side all three points.

“I feel happy. Proud of the boys, I think we managed to do a great game and a great comeback,” said Josué. “It wasn’t easy.

“Myanmar team have some fast players, good transitions you know, good transitions, especially defensive to attack so it was quite hard for us. But we managed to do it, we managed to turn it over in the second half.

“The boys did very well so I’m very proud of them. Happy to score two goals and help the team.”

The visitors had made a positive start at Thuwunna Stadium with Mohamadou Sumareh and Syafiq Ahmad both going close in the opening exchanges but it was Myanmar who went in front when Myat Kaung Khant lifted his shot over Azri Ghani.

It took the Malaysians seven minutes of the second half to pull level, however, Endrick delivering a corner towards the far post for Sumareh to head back into the six yard box and Josué swivelled on the ball to score.

Sumareh was heavily involved as Malaysia took the lead five minutes later, drawing Myanmar captain Nanda Kyaw into a clumsy foul that saw referee Yusuke Ohashi point to the spot and Josué converted, sending goalkeeper Zin Nyi Nyi Aung the wrong way.

Thailand made a winning start to their campaign in Vientiane with Kakana Khamyok scoring twice for the visitors against a Laos side that played the entire second half with 10 men following Phetdavanh Somsanid’s 43rd minute sending off.

Teerasak Poeiphimai sent Thailand on their way to victory in the 11th minute before Kakana doubled the visitors’ advantage 16 minutes later while Phetdavanh was dismissed for taking down Yotsakon Burapha as the young Thai striker outstripped the defender for pace.

Yotsakon went on to open his account four minutes into the second half when he smashed Seksan Ratree’s delicate through ball into the roof of the net and Sarach hit the fourth three minutes later after he was found by Kakana’s cutback to the edge of the area.

Teerasak set up Kakana to net Thailand’s fifth from the edge of the six-yard box in the 59th minute as Anthony Hudson’s team sliced through the defence once again to put the seal on a comprehensive victory.

The Hyundai Player of the Match award winners are:

Myanmar (MYA) v Malaysia (MAS) – Paulo Josué (#17), Malaysia Laos (LAO) v Thailand (THA) – Teerasak Poeiphimai (#14), Thailand Upcoming Fixtures:

Monday, July 27

Singapore (SGP) v Timor-Leste (TLS), Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore, 7pm (local time) / 11am (GMT) Indonesia (IDN) v Cambodia (CAM), Pakansari Stadium, Bogor, 8.30pm (local time) / 1.30pm (GMT) Tuesday, July 28

Malaysia (MAS) v Laos (LAO), Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, 9pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Philippines (PHI) v Myanmar (MYA), New Clark City Athletics Stadium, Capas, 6pm (local time) / 10am (GMT)

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Visit aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn for news, fixtures, match previews and reports, post-match interviews, match video highlights, standings and broadcast listings.

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