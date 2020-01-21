After a highly successful playing tour of Cambodia, FA Cup champions Kedah embark on a new journey when they make their AFC Champions League debut on Tuesday. After a highly successful playing tour of Cambodia, FA Cup champions Kedah embark on a new journey when they make their AFC Champions League debut on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles will face Hong Kong’s Tai Po FC in the AFC Champions qualifier stage one preliminary match at the Darulaman Stadium in Alor Setar and the winner will take on Korean club FC Seoul away on Jan 28 for a place in the group stage.

Kedah’s Singaporean coach Aidil Sharin Sahak is oozing with the confidence of a positive result and has called on the home fans to pack the stadium for support in the stands.

Aidil, however, will have to make do with his Singapore international Shakir Hamzah as the defender will sit out the match to serve a suspension for a red card offense in 2018 when he played for a Singapore club in the competition.

However, with new signings Kpah Sherman, who played for PKNS FC last season and won the Golden Boot Award, former Terengganu striker Kipre Tchetche, Kedah is confident of a positive result.

Aidil is also counting on the rich form shown by former national skipper Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak during the recent Cambodia tour where Kedah emerged champions in the pre-season tournament.

“The new signings have gelled well in the team and the playing tour of Cambodia will stand in good stead for us,” said Aidil, who also took Kedah to the runners-up spot in the Malaysia Cup. – BY RIZAL ABDULLAH