The day belonged to hosts Indonesia as they walked away with three titles in the USD400,000 Daihatsu Indonesia Masters which ended at the Istora Senayan Stadium in Jakarta on Sunday. The day belonged to hosts Indonesia as they walked away with three titles in the USD400,000 Daihatsu Indonesia Masters which ended at the Istora Senayan Stadium in Jakarta on Sunday.

Asian shuttlers once again showed their might at the end of the day when seventh-ranked Anthony Sinisuka Ginting dethroned defending champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark for the men’s singles title.

Ginting won a 71-minute thriller 17-21, 21-15, 21-9 much to the delight of the home fans. The win ended Ginting’s frustration of losing five finals last year. His last title was winning the Victor China Open in September 2018.

”It was frustrating 2019 for me. I was in five finals but lost all of them. This win is motivating and will use this success to chase my Olympic dreams,”‘ said Ginting who is ranked second in Indonesia after Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie.

”Anders took an early initiative in the first game with his attacking and aggressive badminton. However, I did not let the pressure get to me after I lost the first game.”

With the win on Sunday, the Indonesian has won all three encounters against the third-ranked Dane.

Earlier Indonesia won the elusive women’s doubles through eighth seeds Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu who slogged for 80 minutes to tame the unseeded Danish pair of Maiken Fruergaard-Sara Thygesen 18-21, 21-11, 23-21 for the USD31,600 prize money.

“The fans made it possible for us. They were solidly behind us and cheered us on even when the chips were down,” said Greysia after the win.

It was an all-Indonesia final in the men’s doubles with world No 1 and top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo needing only 32 minutes for a 21-15, 21-16 win over reigning world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan.

The Minions as Gideon and Sukamuljo stretched their winning run against the Ahsan-Setiawan 11 in 13 meetings.

Thai badminton queen Ratchanok Intanon ruled the women’s singles final which was also a three-game affair. The 24-year-old Thai prevailed 21-19, 11-21, 21-18 against Carolina Marin, 26 and has now beaten the Spaniard seven times in 11 meetings.

“Terima Kasih (Thank You) to the Indonesian fans for supporting me. I love and enjoy playing here,” said Intanon whose last title was winning the India Open in March 2019.

In the All-China mixed doubles, top seeds Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong clinched their second title in two weeks. In a repeat of last week’s Perodua Malaysia Masters, Siwei-Yaqiong beat compatriots and second-ranked Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping21-9, 21-9 in a quick 23-minute encounter. The champions have now 13 times in 15 meetings. – Badminton Asia

RESULTS (All Finals)

Mixed doubles

Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong (CHN) beat Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping (CHN) 21-9, 21-9

Women’s singles

Rathchanok Intanon (THA) beat Carolina Marin (SPN) 21-19, 11-21, 21-18

Men’s doubles

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (INA) beat Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan (INA) 21-15, 21-16

Women’s doubles

Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu (INA) beat Maiken Fruergaard-Sara Thygesen (DEN) 18-21, 21-11, 23-21

Men’s singles

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (INA) beat Anders Antonsen (DEN) 17-21, 21-15, 21-9