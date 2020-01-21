Australia will take on South Korea in the semifinals of the AFC Under-23 Championship on 22 January at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand.

Australia made the cut to the final four following a late strike from substitute Al Hassan Toure in the 102nd minute for them to beat Syria 1-0 following the deadlock in regulation.

“It was a pretty erratic game,” said Australia’s head coach Graham Arnold afterwards.

“Both teams were going for the win and we had some good chances and didn’t take them. We then had a really good chance and won the game. In this type of conditions, both teams must be congratulated.”

In the meantime, South Korea booked their place in the next round after beating Jordan 2-1.

South Korea went ahead through Cho Gue-sung early in the 16th minute, before Jordan drew level off Yazan Al Naimat 75th minute effort.

Substitute Lee Dong-gyeong then stroked home a free-kick in the 95th minute for the win.

“We have to work on fixing this issue, so that we stay in control throughout the match. We and the Australian team know each other well, but we will prepare in the best possible way, and will try to adjust certain things,” said South Korea head coach Kim Hak-bum.