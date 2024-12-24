The 2024 BMW Championship 2024 at Castle Pines Golf Club (Denver, Colorado) makes a record-setting contribution for education

Since 2007, the playoff event has contributed more than $60 million for college scholarships

BMW Championship becomes first PGA TOUR event to be named “Tournament of the Year” six times

The 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club near Denver thrilled more than 138,000 spectators in August this year, who were able to experience top-class sport and a spectacular golf course in a picturesque setting. Keegan Bradley’s (USA) claimed his second title at the penultimate event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Moreover, the BMW Championship raised $10.2 million in support of the Evans Scholars Foundation. The record-setting contribution is the largest ever for the BMW Championship, reinforcing the tournament’s commitment to providing educational opportunities to youth caddies. The BMW Championship has contributed $60.2 million to the Foundation since 2007, helping award full tuition and housing college scholarships to more than 3,600 caddies during that time.

During tournament week, Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, People and Places, visited the University of Colorado Evans Scholarship House in Boulder and participated in a fireside chat with Evans Scholars. This year, a record 1,190 caddies are enrolled as Evans Scholars at 24 leading universities nationwide.

“The BMW Group is proud of our longstanding partnership with the Western Golf Association, and of the great impact the BMW Championship makes in the lives of so many scholars,” said Horstmeier. “As a forward-thinking corporation, opportunities for young people are matters particularly close to our heart. Education is the key to a self-determined life and an important pillar for the cohesion of our society. We are proud to support the Evans Scholars Foundation and their fantastic efforts in driving change.”

Evans Scholars Foundation was named the National Scholarship Providers Association’s Scholarship Provider of the Year in October.

“So many moments from this year will stay with us, but what really stands out is how the golf fans of Colorado joined with our partners at BMW, Castle Pines Golf Club and the PGA TOUR to make such a tremendous difference for youth caddies,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments. “This contribution means hundreds of deserving young men and women will have an opportunity to change their lives for the better.”

In the wake of a record-setting return to Colorado, the PGA TOUR named the 2024 BMW Championship the “Tournament of the Year”. In winning the coveted award for the second consecutive year, the BMW Championship became the first event to be named Tournament of the Year six times (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2023, 2024).

“It’s an honor to be recognized in this way because each year we truly give the BMW Championship everything we’ve got,” said Marcus Casey, Chief Marketing Officer, BMW of North America. “Tournament week is an invaluable opportunity to showcase our brand on an international stage while engaging with fans in a meaningful way. Thank you to the PGA TOUR for this honor, and to the BMW team, our partners, the volunteers, and fans who bring the BMW Championship to life each year. This extraordinary event would not be possible without your commitment, dedication, and passion.”

The BMW Championship delivered the “Ultimate Fan Experience” in 2024, focusing on spectator entry, access, and transportation across the unique terrain of Castle Pines to provide a seamless fan experience and the best vantage points to watch the TOUR’s top players up close.

“We set high expectations for our return to Colorado, and I think we delivered the best possible experience for the players, caddies, corporate partners and – most importantly – our incredible fans,” Pellegrino said. “This is a tremendous honor and a testament to everyone who worked so hard to make this tournament happen, especially our title sponsor BMW.”

Next year, the 2025 BMW Championship will take place from 12th to 17th August at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

