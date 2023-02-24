KPT-Uniten Thunder took the halfway lead in the women’s division of the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 when they capitalised on the slip-up from leaders Negeri Sembilan to go top.

KPT’s close 1-0 win over Young Tigress with the only goal of the game coming off No. 17 Nor Azareena ‘s Penalty Corner in the 41st minute was enough for them to wrest the top spot.

After five matches, KPT have garnered 13 points as Young Tigress stayed third with nine points from the same number of games.

In the meantime, Negeri Sembilan slipped down to second when they were held to a 3-3 draw by TLHT-MSNT in Seremban.

It was the visiting TLHT side who grabbed the lead early in the second minute with a Field Goal from No. 14 Wan.

But Negeri Sembilan fought back with a double from Noraini Abdul Rashid who converted two Penalty Strokes (11th and 26th minute) and then a Field Goal from No. 26 in the 24th minute for them to take a 3-1 lead.

However, TLHT did not give up as No. 7 Nur ..stroked in a Penalty Corner (34th minute) and then a Field Goal from No.17 Noor Asyrikin in the 43rd minute for the final scoreline.

On the other hand, CS Hockey team picked up their first three points of the season with a comfortable 4-1 win over Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA to stay fifth.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

WOMEN

Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 1

CS Hockey Team 4

Young Tigress 0

KPT-Uniten Thunder 1

Negeri Sembilan 3

TLHT-MSNT 3

