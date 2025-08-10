As part of its new La Vuelta es Más social programme, La Vuelta debuts its Más bici quality seal this year, given to host cities that show a commitment to promoting daily bicycle use.

As part of its new La Vuelta es Más programme, La Vuelta debuts its Más bici quality seal, a distinction awarded to host cities that are committed to promoting daily bicycle use. Going one step further in its usually close relationship with local authorities, this seal aims to evaluate the locations that show commitment to the dynamic and positive promotion of cycling. This seal is born from the ambition to create a legacy surrounding La Vuelta – one that leaves a mark beyond just the day of its passage.

On the occasion of La Vuelta’s 90th anniversary, the candidature for this seal’s debut has been opened up to five cities that formed part of its very first edition in 1935, and which are present in the route of La Vuelta or La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es in 2025: Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Valladolid and Zaragoza. All of them have accepted the invitation to participate in this initiative and to subject themselves to a jury evaluation that will examine five elements that are linked to the promotion of cycling: Governance, Infrastructure, Services and Education, Sports and Tourism.

A jury made up of Unipublic, the Spanish ConBici (Spanish Coordinator in the Defence of Bicycles) and RedBici(Network of Cities and Territories for Bicycles) associations and the international consulting company Copenhagenizehave come together today to examine the dossiers sent by the candidate cities. The organisation will then announce the results over the coming months during a La Vuelta event. After this debut edition, the seal will be opened up to all the cities that have hosted La Vuelta throughout its history who may then present their candidature, provided they meet the set criteria.

With the creation of this seal, the Spanish tour continues to advance in its La Vuelta es Más programme, promoting cycling beyond the professional competition, thus encouraging the use of bicycles as the key element to a healthy lifestyle and as a tool to improve social wellbeing. With this initiative, La Vuelta seeks to close the gap between everyday bikes and those of champions, promoting actions that integrate cycling into people’s daily life. – www.lavuelta.es

