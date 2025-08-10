Shuttlers from Melaka put up an improved performance this year, where they will have seven players making the trip to the Grand Finals of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025 in Kuala Lumpur in November.

At the end of an intense three-day competition with mostly players from the Klang Valley making the trip South as well as a handful from Johor, seven players from Melaka have confirmed their slots.

Four girls and three boys will be in the Grand Finals this year are a marked improvement from just one boy and two girls last year.

The four girls are Annabell Gan Tze Zhen (SMK Gajah Berang), Ungku Iman Zahirah Ungku Mohamed Nur Firdaus (SMK Tinggi St. David), Sarah Nur Balqis Ibrahim (SMK Klebang Besar) and Siti Hawa Najwa Mohamad Shah (SM Tinggi Perempuan).

The four boys are Chua Teng Jay (Pay Fong Middle School), Jayden Lim Zhehui (SMK St. Francis) and Jared Tan (SMK Tinggi Cina).

“There were some moments of uncertainty, but I pushed on no matter what. And I’m glad I did,” said Annabell, who won both the Girls’ Under-15 Singles and Doubles titles.

“For the Grand Finals, I will have to polish up my game for sure. There will be a lot of good players aiming for the prize.”

